Cody Simpson’s Mom Frustrated as Pandemic Prevents Her From Celebrating Birthday With Son

The Aussie singer and his girlfriend will likely miss his mother’s 50th birthday Down Under due to travel restrictions amid the ongoing global coronavirus health crisis.

Cody Simpson won’t be able to attend his mother’s 50th birthday celebrations later this month (Aug20) because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian singer has been with his girlfriend Miley Cyrus in Los Angeles for the majority of the pandemic, with the rest of his family back home Down Under.

And while the arrangement has worked well so far, Cody’s mother Angie took to Instagram on Tuesday (04Aug20) to reveal her frustrations that travel restrictions surrounding Covid-19 will stop her son and his other half from attending her 50th celebrations in the coming weeks.

“F**K Corona for keeping me from you guys and knowing you can’t get here now for my 50th next month,” Angie wrote, alongside an angry face emoji.

But the situation won’t stop Angie from seeing her son in one way or another, as she added the hashtag “#facetimecelebrations.”

Concluding “Miss you so much!,” Cody was quick to reply that he also missed his mum.

While the “La Da Dee” star would be able to travel to Australia, he would have to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days due to the current travel rules. And the restrictions also mean Miley wouldn’t be allowed to enter the country at all.