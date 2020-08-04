Clare Crawley “Began Communicating” With Bachelorette Contestant She Fell for Prior to Filming

The same month Clare began filming, she opened up about the contestants on her season in a candid interview on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. When asked if she looked up the men vying for her heart, she revealed she didn’t for an important reason.

“I just kind of felt… I want to get to know them. I know how my Instagram is, it’s a piece of my life but it’s one of those you have to see and feel in person,” she explained. “So regardless of what their life is, what it looks like on their Instagram, it’s nice to actually see them in person.”

While Clare didn’t do any digging, she admitted that her friends have.

“There are some things where… I don’t know, you can kind of tell people’s lifestyles from their Instagram Stories and I see some where I’m like, ‘That’s not really my vibe,’ and others where I look at them and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s hot. I can’t wait to meet that guy, I hope he’s on the season.'”

One thing The Bachelorette said she’s big on: Scents.

“And I am huge on pheromones. So that’s like the end all be all for me. If they smell amazing… that’s everything to me.”