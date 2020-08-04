Chris Hemsworth to Get Up Close and Personal With Sharks for National Geographic Special

WENN

While ‘The Avengers’ star will front ‘Shark Beach’, actress Sigourney Weaver will reunite with director James Cameron to narrate another National Geographic project, ‘Secrets of the Whales’.

“The Avengers” star Chris Hemsworth will be taking a deep dive to swim with sharks for a new National Geographic special.

“Shark Beach” will follow the Australian actor as he embarks on a journey to understand the behaviour of the big fish amid increasing attacks on humans Down Under.

He will get up close and personal with a variety of shark species, and consult with marine biologists, conservationists, and surfers in his homeland as he explores new technological advances designed to help humans and sharks co-exist.

“I’ve spent a great deal of my life near or in the ocean, sharing the same backyard with sharks, and recently there’s been some growing concern regarding an increase in shark activity,” Hemsworth explains in a statement.

“It’s crucial that we both revere and respect sharks. Our oceans depend on these apex predators for a biodiverse ecosystem; however, we must also learn how to protect ourselves, and that’s my main objective in Shark Beach.”

The TV special will air next year (21) as part of the annual summer Sharkfest.

Meanwhile, actress Sigourney Weaver will reunite with her “Aliens” and “Avatar” director James Cameron for another National Geographic project, this time focusing on whales.

Weaver will narrate “Secrets of the Whales“, a four-part series executive produced by Cameron, which will shed light on the mammals’ way of life. The show will premiere worldwide on Earth Day next year, April 22, 2021.