Cardi B Trolled for Starting OnlyFans Account: She’s Going Broke

WENN

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker announces her ‘partnership’ with the subscription-based social media platform to address rumors about her and shares ‘behind-the-scenes’ moments.

– Cardi B is the latest celebrity to sign up for OnlyFans. The 27-year-old star announced on Monday, August 3 that she’s starting her own account on the subscription-based social media platform and explained how she’s going to use it.

The application has grown into a platform where people share exclusive contents, usually containing nudes and sex tapes, to their subscribers. However, the Bronx femcee hinted that she’s going to use it to address rumors about her and share “behind-the-scenes” moments about her.

“I’m doing a partnership with only fans,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Everytime some1 start a rumor I will be addressing it there …..what else should I post besides rumors and behind the scenes ? Maybe a video of me cleaning my home with my nails ?”

It’s unknown why Cardi deleted the tweet, but a fan asked her if the OnlyFans page was an announcement that she teased earlier on Instagram. “No,” she responded to the question.

Considering how a number of celebrities have managed to profit from their OnlyFans accounts, people suspected that the rapper is going broke. Despite the term “partnership” that she used to describe her decision to join the application, they think that the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker will use it like many other users.

“The insecurity h* is going broke now so what do y’all expect tho,” one person responded to Cardi’s announcement on Twitter. Another wrote, “A partnership? Lol. It’s just an onlyfan page like others but she tries to sugercoat it. Money running low.”

“That money is dried up and tied up.. so she ventures into this lol. Lawd,” a third user claimed. A fourth user added, “Ain’t no partnership. She signed up like everyone else.”

The OnlyFans page aside, Cardi did make another interesting announcement later on Monday. The Grammy Award-winning artist teased fans with an upcoming collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion titled “WAP”.

The single will be released this Friday, August 7, but will be available earlier on limited edition, personally-signed picture discs, vinyl and cassette on August 3. Following the announcement, her website crashed with people trying to pre-order the limited edition vinyl and cassette.