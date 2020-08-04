Caitlyn Jenner: Kanye West Is Such A Good Friend!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Caitlyn Jenner, the mother-in-law of Kanye West has spoken out about how supportive Kanye West has been to her — refusing to kick the rapper when he is down.

“The only thing I can talk about is really how he treated me through everything,” she told Page Six. “He has been the most kind, loving human being and so good to me throughout the years and especially going through everything I’ve been going through in the last five years. He’s been such a good friend.”

