Byron Bay mum Sara Connor reunited with her sons after being freed from Bali’s Kerobokan prison

A Byron Bay mother who spent almost four years in a Bali jail over the bashing death of a police officer has been reunited with her sons.

The moving moment was captured on camera by John McLeod, who assisted with Sara Connor’s return to Australia.

“She hadn’t seen her kids for four years, it was very emotional. Very emotional on everyone, there was a lot of tears around,” Mr McLeod said.

Aussie mum Sara Connor has been reunited with her sons after being released from an Indonesian prison. ()

Ms Connor spent almost four years in Denpasar’s female prison after an Indonesian court ruled she and her then-boyfriend, British DJ David Taylor, beat a police officer to death in an argument.

Ms Connor has always maintained her innocence.

“Her involvement was purely just trying to break up the fight,” Mr McLeod said.

“She’s an innocent person from the charges that she went to jail for. She’s innocent.”

Getting the Byron Bay mother back to Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic was particularly challenging.

Ms Connor’s Australian passport had expired and she faced being forced into immigration detention on her release from prison, if she couldn’t secure a passport and flight back to Australia.

Flights in and out of Indonesia are few and far between due to international travel restrictions.

Ms Connor was forced to fly to Australia via Kuala Lumpur, then spent a fortnight in hotel quarantine in Sydney.

Mr McLeod helped through his company Tora Solutions to coordinate Ms Connor’s journey home with authorities, much like he did for convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby when she returned to Queensland after serving nine years in a Bali prison.

Ms Connor’s focus now is on settling back into Australian life and spending with her family.

“She wants to pack lunches for the kids, she wants to go watch them surf, she wants to go and watch their sport, and she wants to reconnect with the community, ” Mr McLeod said.