Brisbane Lions goal kicking issues exposed in loss to Richmond Tigers, Dayne Zorko

The Brisbane Lions are considered AFL Premiership contenders this season, but on Tuesday night the Richmond Tigers exposed one of their biggest flaws.

The Lions are sitting second on the AFL ladder and in scintillating form of late, however their goal-kicking issues plagued them against the Tigers, with just four majors.

At Metricon Stadium Richmond sealed their 15th-straight victory over Brisbane 12.10 (82) to 4.17 (41) in a result that would have given Lions fans flashbacks to the 2019 qualifying final.

As the Tigers were on song led by four goals from Jack Riewoldt, three by Tom Lynch, and a double from Jake Aarts, Brisbane were incredibly wasteful inside 50, prompting captain Dayne Zorko to issue supporters a heartfelt apology.

“It’s really disappointing. I want to apologise to our fans that had to watch that because a lot of those goals were relatively easy I would’ve thought,” Zorko said after the game.

Lions captain apologises to fans

“I thought that third quarter was some of the best football we’ve actually played all year – we kicked seven points, they kicked one goal, one.

“It’s just really disappointing because I know the guys are putting in the hard work, we’re spending hours in front of goal and it’s just disappointing we’re not executing.

“Other than that I thought our contests stuff was really great.

“They were too slick for us tonight.”

The Lions react to the loss after the round 10 AFL match against the Richmond Tigers (Getty)

Lions coach Chris Fagan was blunt in his assessment of how crippling Brisbane’s goal-kicking problems have been in close encounters.

“I’m not saying it made the difference between winning and losing the game, but it made the difference between it being a tight game and not a tight game,” he said post-game.

“It could have gone either way.”

Sam Skinner’s big miss for the Lions

Sam Skinner’s miss from the top of the goalsquare was by far the most embarrassing for the Lions, but now they must turn things around promptly with just four days before they have their next match against the Western Bulldogs.

“We need to move on as quickly as possible,” Zorko said.

“We’ll recover well and come back out. It’ll be great to be back out on the Gabba. Hopefully all our fans come down and we put in a better performance.”

A further headache for the Lions was No.1 draft pick Cam Rayner leaving the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, joining Daniel Rich and Ryan Lester on the team’s injured list.

Richmond next face ladder leaders Port Adelaide in a blockbuster clash on Saturday.