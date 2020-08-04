Brisbane Broncos Anthony Milford injury Rabbitohs clash

Anthony Milford will miss up to one month of football after confirming to The Courier Mail that he broke down with a hamstring injury in a mishap at Broncos training.

Milford, Brisbane’s highest paid player, commanding a salary of $1 million-per-season, has been under-fire since the NRL resumed following its COVID-19 break, with Immortal Andrew Johns accusing him of losing conditioning. Paul Gallen and Johnathan Thurston took aim at his “lazy” efforts in a cameo at fullback against the Storm.

He has had his leg heavily strapped since tweaking his hamstring against the Storm and aggravated that injury at training yesterday.

Anthony Milford has been carrying a hamstring injury (Getty)

Milford was set to be named for the Broncos’ Friday night clash later today but the grade two hamstring tear will sideline him for at least the next month, according to the club’s performance chief Paul Devlin, forcing coach Anthony Seibold into a reshuffle.

He is expected to name Brodie Croft to partner Tom Dearden in the halves for the Broncos’ grudge match against the Rabbitohs.

“I’m not dropped this week, I’m actually injured,” Milford told The Courier Mail.

“I hurt my hammy pretty bad yesterday, I had scans on it this morning and it doesn’t look too good.

“I tried to take off in one of the drills and I felt this cramping sensation, straight away it didn’t feel good.”

Milford’s injury continues a nightmare run for the club this season,with Matt Lodge, Alex Glenn, Croft, David Fifita, Jack Bird Tesi Niu and Corey Oates all spending time on the sidelines.

Both Croft (shoulder) and Fifita (knee) are expected to be named to return against the Rabbitohs.

NRL Highlights: Broncos v Sharks: Round 12