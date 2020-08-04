Bradley Cooper In Talks for Paul Thomas Anderson’s New Movie

WENN

The ‘American Sniper’ actor is teaming up with the ‘Magnolia’ director in the next feature film which reportedly will be set in San Fernando Valley in the 1970s.

Bradley Cooper is reportedly in talks to star in Paul Thomas Anderson‘s new movie.

The duo, who have each been nominated for an Oscar on eight occasions without winning, are set to team up on a coming-of-age drama set in San Fernando Valley in the 1970s, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Plot details have largely been kept under wraps, but according to the publication, like Anderson’s 1999 epic “Magnolia“, it will feature multiple storylines, which this time will revolve around a child actor attending high school.

The Valley is a popular setting for the “There Will Be Blood” filmmaker, with his movies “Boogie Nights“, “Magnolia”, and “Punch Drunk Love” all located there. Further details of Cooper’s potential role are unknown.

The project was due to start shooting in spring or summer 2020 but has been delayed due to the Covid-19 shutdown – but producers are now eyeing an autumn start date should lockdown restrictions imposed during the pandemic allow.

The “Silver Linings Playbook” star is currently in the middle of filming Guillermo del Toro‘s “Nightmare Alley“, which has been shut down due to the coronavirus crisis. He also has another directorial project – a biopic of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein that he will also star in.