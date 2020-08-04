Bobby Shmurda’s Mom ‘Very Confident’ He’ll Be Out of Jail After Upcoming Parole Hearing

Instagram

Leslie Pollard confirms that the hip-hop star’s next parole hearing is set for mid-August, saying, ‘We [are] very confident that things will go well, and as always we know God will see us through.’

It looks like Bobby Shmurda is really going to be breathing fresh air very soon. Rumors have been going around saying that the 26-year-old hip-hop star would be released from jail, and now his mom Leslie Pollard has broken her silence on the speculation while speaking to The Shade Room.

Even though she let it be known that he would not be released on August 4 like what the rumors stated, she confirmed that a parole hearing has already been scheduled in the next two weeks. Furthermore, Pollard is so confident that her rapper son will be granted early release.

Pollard said to the gossip site, “The parole hearing is scheduled for August 18th. We [are] very confident that things will go well, and as always we know God will see us through, he always does.”

An official of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision also backed the claim, telling Complex, “Mr. Pollard is currently scheduled to appear before the Board of Parole the week of August 17, 2020. The Board of Parole has two weeks from the date of the interview with the incarcerated individual to render a decision.”

Shmurda has been in custody since 2014 and pleaded guilty in 2016 to conspiracy to murder and weapon possession. Later in 2017, a New York City judge extended his sentence after the rapper allegedly attempted to bring a “sharp metal object” into Rikers Island. His earliest parole eligibility date is December 2020, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many New York State inmates are having their eligibility pushed forward a few months.

However, if the upcoming parole hearing does not go well, the absolute latest the “Hot N***a” rapper could be released from jail is December 2021.