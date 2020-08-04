Blake Griffin Talks Breaking Into Podcasting and Learning to Rest Outside the NBA Bubble

Though Griffin says he’s fully rehabbed and is “ready to go whenever that might be,” he isn’t expecting life in the NBA to return to normal any time soon. “I think the next season that we play will definitely still be very different,” he shared. “From my understanding, I think once there’s a vaccine, then I think things will be a little bit more normal. But I am also in the camp of guys who would say, you know, I would prefer there to be fans. And obviously they’re not going to do that. So, I think the season will be very interesting. It will be very different, but hopefully, you know, hopefully things are a little bit more normal sooner rather than later.”

Until then, there’s the podcast to look forward to.

“I’m excited for people to hear it,” Griffin said. “My only hope is that it helps somebody, somewhere along the way.”

Season one of The Pursuit of Healthiness is available, free to Audible members, on Tuesday, Aug. 4.