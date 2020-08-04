Bitcoin Price Fills New Futures Gap as Bullish BTC Heads to $12K By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin Price Fills New Futures Gap as Bullish BTC Heads to $12K



(BTC) rose to fill a significant gap in its price history on Aug. 3 as bulls remained in control and took towards $12,000.

Data from price charts including Coin360 showed the largest cryptocurrency rising once more on Monday, after a correction to $11,000.

Keep track of top crypto markets in real time here

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph