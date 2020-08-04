Bihar Police request BMC to release Vinay Tiwari from quarantine

Sushant Singh Rajput’s investigation has been taking a new turn with every passing day. Now, it seems to have gotten political. It all began when Patna SP Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai to lead Bihar Police’s team for the investigation, was quarantined by the BMC.

The Bihar Police DGP expressed his displeasure on twitter over the move and criticised the Mumbai Police force for forcibly quarantining a police officer against his will. Now, Patna’s IG Sanjay Kumar has revealed that he has written to Mumbai’s BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal regarding the release of Vinay Kumar from quarantine. As per norms, Vinay Tiwari was expected to quarantine himself till 15 August. The video of Vinay Tiwari being quarantined went viral on social media with people claiming that the investigation was being obstructed because of this.



The Bihar Police got involved in the investigation after a FIR was filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty