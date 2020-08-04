Beyonce Changes Her Costumes 63 Times in ‘Black Is King’

Disney+

According to her fashion curator, the former Destiny’s Child member undergoes a total of 63 costume changes for her visual album which debuts on the Disney streaming site.

–

The 38-year-old singer’s visual album, which accompanies “The Lion King: The Gift”, dropped on Disney+ last Friday (31Jul20), with fans left stunned by the incredible ensembles Beyonce sports throughout the 85-minute film.

“Black Is King” ‘s fashion curator Zerina Akers opened up about working on the project during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, telling the outlet that she had to come prepared with suitcases upon suitcases of clothes for the former Destiny’s Child star.

Revealing Beyonce had 63 outfit changes, Akers said, “You have to be prepared. If she says, ‘I just want to shoot, I think it would be really nice in a T-shirt,’ I’m like, OK, 10 ball gowns, please. Just in case! Because more likely than not, we get there and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s so beautiful, we need something more grand.’ And we kind of allow it to shape-shift.”

Akers also had to ensure that she had lots of outfit choices for Beyonce’s eight-year-old daughter Blue, who also features in the visual album.

“The cool thing about Blue that not a lot of people know is that a lot of times she chooses when she wants to (be involved),” she said. “She may see her mother doing a shot she thinks is cool. When she sees something in it, she may be like, ‘I want to do that, can I have a turn to do that?’ ”

“She gets up and she just kind of does her thing. It all kind of comes to life.”