Benzino Arrested For Criminal Damage After Allegedly Getting Into It With Althea’s New Boo!

Roommates, Benzino and Althea Eaton‘s relationship has been over with, or so we thought. The two have run into one another quite a bit since their split–mostly leading to Benzino ending up behind bars!

This time it looks like he wasn’t too fond of Althea being out with a new boo, according to TMZ. Apparently, Benzino got into a lil’ verbal altercation with Althea’s new boo, which turned physical when Benzino allegedly struck the man’s car with his fist.

According to police, the man who was with Althea said they were out for a walk when Benzino “approached him in a threatening and harassing manner.” Authorities note that the man told them he did not know Benzino, and was not aware that Althea could have been involved with anyone else.

The police report alleges that as the man tried getting into his 2018 Chevy Silverado, Benzino started to punch the truck, allegedly leaving two dents in the driver’s side door.

Benzio’s side of the story was much different, though, Roomies. He claims he happened to be in the same area watching his son play tennis when “a male came up to him and told him he was going to shoot him.” He also denied damaging the man’s truck, but witnesses confirm the other man’s clams.

Benzino was arrested and charged with one count of second degree criminal damage and one count of disorderly conduct. He was taken to Gwinett Conty Jail in Georgia, where his bail was set at $8,450. He is reportedly still behind bars.

As we’ve previously reported, Benzino and Althea’s timultuous relationship has left him behind bars on many occasions, so it looks like to much has changed for them.

