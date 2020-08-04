Beirut devastated by huge explosion

< class="date-published" datetime="2020-08-04T16:39:36Z"/>17:39, 4 AUG 2020
CoronavirusNicola Sturgeon coronavirus update LIVE as First Minister may close pubs and warning schools could spark spike in casesThe First Minister has warned people must obey the rules after several cluster outbreaks linked to pubs across Scotland.
Devastated daughter of Rangers-daft dad pays tribute to her ‘hero’ after tragic A9 crash
Car crashesAndrew Black, 57, tragically passed away after being involved in a one car crash on the A9 in Stirling on Monday night.
Nicola Sturgeon says pupils can appeal SQA exam results for free in row over downgrading
SchoolsThe First Minister insisted the moderation process involved in this year’s exam results was required to ensure the system was “credible”.
Scotland to be battered by heavy rain and flooding as nine weather alerts issued
WeatherSEPA has urged Scots to be alert and vigilant as almost a full months worth of rain could hit some areas of the country today.
RutherglenProject aims to give young people in Rutherglen and Cambuslang a voiceInclusion as Prevention held an informal pizza in the park get together on Friday
Flooding leaves motorists stranded as torrential rain swamps Scotland
Bad WeatherVideo footage in Renfrewshire shows a driver struggling through floodwater near Kilmacolm after the River Garnock burst its banks.
Rutherglen MSP calls for financial help to support gyms
RutherglenClare Haughey MSP has written to finance secretary Kate Forbes and cabinet secretary for economy, fair work and culture, Fiona Hyslop calling on support to be made available to gyms, and specifically Energie Fitness Cambuslang.
Rangers FCJamie O’Hara in second Rangers troll as loaded Celtic title jibe leaves Ally McCoist fizzingThe former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has irked the Ibrox support once again.
Kemar Roofe Rangers transfer ‘leak’ as signing target strikes a pose ahead of Ibrox switch
Kemar RoofeThe 27-year-old Anderlecht striker is set to become the club’s fifth summer signing.
Transfer news LIVE as Celtic and Rangers plus Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs eye signings
Transfer TalkAll the latest from Scotland and beyond as clubs make their moves.
Kemar Roofe signs for Rangers as Steven Gerrard finds his new striker
Kemar RoofeThe English forward has joined the Ibrox club from Anderlecht.
Cedric Itten Rangers switch edges closer as Steven Gerrard eyes another striker
Rangers FC Transfer NewsThe Swiss hitman is next on Gerrard’s list as he aims to add a second signing up top.
Kind locals rally to roll out meals on wheels to Fernhill pensioners
RutherglenMore than 70 elderly people in Fernhill are tucking into a hot evening meal every Thursday, thanks to a partnership between volunteers and a Cambuslang pub.
Dad of missing Allan Bryant overwhelmed as supporters turn car into moving missing persons poster
Missing peopleHundreds of pounds have been forked over to Fife man Allan Bryant snr by generous well-wishers to put the Skoda Roomster, which is emblazoned with pictures of his son, on the road.
Flooding chaos as ScotRail urges passengers not to travel as commuter services hit
ScotrailTrain travellers are facing major delays as services are interrupted or cancelled because of localised flooding.
Fourth Aberdeen bar linked to coronavirus cluster outbreak as customer tests positive sparking two week closure
Scottish NewsSiberia Bar and Hotel have closed their doors for the next two weeks in a bid to keep their staff safe as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Aberdeen and the surrounding area.
SNP MP Mhairi Black urges Scottish Government to “address” pupil grading row
SchoolsThe MP said she is concerned about the impact on pupils from deprived areas
Family’s tears as stolen wedding ring found 30 years later in Edinburgh plant pot
EdinburghDebbie Davidson was digging in a metre-high plant pot at her Edinburgh home on Sunday when she discovered the gold wedding band and launched an appeal to find its owner.
Lost pendant belonging to dad of Glasgow lad killed in horror crash returned to family through power of Twitter
Social mediaTwitter user @MarkIs888 found the two-sided piece honouring Ross Sloan outside Screwfix in Pollockshaws and appealed online for anyone to come forward.
Third Aberdeen pub linked to coronavirus as diner tests positive for bug
CoronavirusThe Cock and Bull, a hotel and restaurant in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, said a diner has tested positive for covid-19- but that health officials had given them the green light to keep trading
Scots tot, 2, has life-saving transplant op during lockdown after gran donates kidney
TransplantsLittle Ruby Simpson, two, spent most of her life on dialysis after both of her kidneys were removed and medics had feared she may not survive.
Nicola Sturgeon announces 23 new positive cases overnight but no deaths for 19th day
CoronavirusNicola Sturgeon will host a Government briefing every day this week on in the lead up to schools re-opening.
‘We love you unreal amounts baby girl’ Mum pays tribute to tragic three-year-old who died after being hit by car in Fife
Police ScotlandLittle Robyn Knox was left seriously injured after being hit by a car in Townhill at around 10.10am on Monday before being rushed to hospital where she was tragically pronounced dead a short later.