Bachelor Nation’s Mike Johnson Dishes On His New Book and the “Power of Vulnerability”

E!: What did you learn about yourself from your time on The Bachelorette?

MJ: A lot. I would say one of the things I learned from being on The Bachelorette is the life-changing power of courage, the power of vulnerability. The book definitely goes there. It gives you an inside look at my life and some of that stuff will come from what I experienced on TV. But the hope is that you and other readers can see parts of yourselves or struggles in my experiences. Quite honestly, being on a show, being around so many different cultures, so many different personalities for sure, a lot of alpha men in the house I learned that love self, love all. That’s pretty much everything.

E!: What have you learned about what you need in a relationship and how are you going about finding that?

MJ: I have been in love before. I went on the reality TV show to find my last chapter, or my first chapter to my new beginning, and I simply learned it’s okay to be vulnerable. It’s not cowardly to show your vulnerability, it’s actually cowardly the hide your vulnerability.