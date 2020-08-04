Baby Blue Whoa Of Pretty Ricky Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant Woman!!

A woman who is currently expecting a baby with Pretty Ricky singer, Baby Blue Whoa, has accused him of physically assaulting her.

“It’s nothing worst than dealing with a Lying, Deceiving, Womanizing, Bipolar, Narcissist…. who’s abusive when they not getting there way yet but sweet when in need of your loving,” , the woman, who goes by the name of Red Spice, wrote on Instagram Stories.

