Australia vs West Indies T20 series postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The scheduled T20 series between Australia and the West Indies in October has been postponed indefinitely, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause chaos with sporting schedules.

The three match series, which was to have been played in Townsville, Cairns and the Gold Coast, was originally designed to serve as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup.

Following the ICC’s decision to postpone the World Cup last month, Cricket Australia has now confirmed the series against the West Indies will not go ahead.

CA says its preference remains to host the three-match series as a warm-up to the World Cup, which will take place in either 2021 or 2022.

The West Indies series was at long-odds to go ahead once the World Cup was postponed, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently confirming a move into that window.

Had the West Indies series gone ahead, CA would have been faced with the dilemma of whether or not to recall the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins from the IPL, potentially infuriating the influential Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The T20 series is the second that CA have had to cancel in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The original schedule, announced in late May, also included an ODI series against Zimbabwe that was to have begun this weekend.

Australian players leave the field after losing the third ODI to South Africa, for a 3-0 series loss. (AP)

A three-match T20 series against India, currently scheduled for mid-October, is also expected to fall by the wayside now that the IPL has announced it will run from September 19 to November 10.

That leaves Australia’s Test against Afghanistan in Perth starting on November 21 as the likely first international match of the summer, although that match is also under a cloud, given it was originally intended Afghanistan would remain in Australia after the T20 World Cup to play the Test.

It remains to be seen whether the costs and logistical issues involved in getting Afghanistan to Perth are considered worthwhile, for what’s expected to be a very one-sided affair.