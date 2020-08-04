Auston Matthews calls out reporter who outed him for testing positive for COVID-19

Back in June, Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun reported Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews had tested positive for COVID-19. The report did not sit well with Matthews, who felt he had been outed.

At the time of the diagnosis, Matthews was reportedly living at home in Arizona. The 22-year-old center, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, was then put into quarantine. He recovered with no issues and is now back playing in the qualifying round.

Last night, after getting shutout by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Matthews was speaking with the press when this awkward moment took place.