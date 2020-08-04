Ariana Grande’s Tour Movie Sparks Bidding War With Netflix Offering $5.2 Million

Instagram

The documentary about Ariana’s life on the road during Sweetener World Tour is being shopped around with Netflix allegedly offering $5.2 million for the rights.

The “7 Rings” singer has hinted a film about the 97-date trek could be on the way when questioned by a fan on Twitter last week (end2Aug20).

According to British newspaper The Sun, the prospect has sparked a bidding war, with Netflix chiefs ready to offer as much as $5.2 million for the rights.

An insider tells the publication, “Ariana’s team are nego­tiating a huge deal bet­ween a number of big hitters, with Netflix and YouTube both showing interest. Netflix has put forward a starting offer of £4 million ($5.2 million) to get the rights.”

“The deal is being nego­ti­ated by Ari’s closest advisers, led by Scooter Braun. She had cameras following her every move on the Sweet­en­er World Tour last year.”

Speaking about the nature of the likely film, the source adds, “Along with her perform­ances, Ariana was filmed backstage, while travelling and during downtime. It will be a brutally honest and raw depiction of how tough life can be on the road but will include the happier, heart-warming times too.”

Ariana previously worked with YouTube on a docu-series in 2018, which showed her on the road during her “Dangerous Woman” tour.