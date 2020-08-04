Arenado busts out of slump as Rockies rally to defeat Giants

Rockies manager Bud Black is no Nostradamus, he just knows his baseball. And he knows Nolan Arenado.

“It’s just a matter of ,” Black said Monday afternoon after Arenado took early batting practice in an attempt to break out of an early-season slump. “I told Nolan just moments ago that there are a lot of pitchers that are going to have to pay for this. And it could happen as early as tonight.”

Sure enough, Arenado hit a two-run homer off veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto to ignite Colorado’s five-run fifth inning as the Rockies rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6. The Rockies improved to 7-2, the fifth in franchise history they’ve sprinted out of the gate that quickly, most recently in 2015.

“We can click even better,” Arenado said. “If we keep playing like this, were going to be right there.”

Arenado entered the game batting .226 with a .512 OPS. When he stepped into the batter’s box to face Cueto, Arenado had not hit a home run since Sept. 20 when he tagged Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw in Los Angeles. That was a streak of 68 at-bats, which constitutes something of a drought for Arenado.

Arenado admitted to a little bit of annoyance, though he said he’s used to starting a season slowly.

“I just don’t start off very well for some reason and it’s kind of frustrating,” he said. “I just don’t know why it takes me some to get a real good feel.”

But Arenado was able to jump on a high fastball from Cueto, a pitcher who’s had Arenado’s number. The third baseman entered the game hitting .156 (5-for-32) with just one home run vs. Cueto.

Arenado has now hit 228 career home runs and ranks fourth in franchise history, bypassing Carlos Gonzalez (227). Todd Helton leads the list with 369, followed by Hall of Famer Larry Walker (258) and Vinny Castilla (239).

Chris Owings #12 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates with Matt Kemp #25 single after scoring on a throwing error in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on Aug. 03, 2020 in Denver.

The Rockies’ big sixth inning continued against reliever Wandy Peralta. A triple by Ryan McMahon, singles by Matt Kemp, Chris Owings and David Dahl, along with a wild throw from right-fielder Alex Dickerson, led to three more runs and a 6-4 Colorado lead.

Utility man Chris Owings, who’s finding a lot of playing , started in left field and delivered a solo home run in the eighth.

