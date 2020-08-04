Apple’s Phil Schiller moves to ‘fellow’ position, while Greg Joswiak takes on marketing role

Apple Inc. said Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller is stepping aside and will be replaced in the most prominent marketing job in the electronics industry by Greg Joswiak.

Schiller, who has been at Apple since 1987, will move to an “Apple Fellow” role, according to a statement on Tuesday. Joswiak, a veteran leader in the product marketing organization, is promoted to Schiller’s SVP president position, Apple said. Schiller is 60.

In Schiller’s new role, he will continue to oversee the App Store and Apple events, and will report to CEO Tim Cook. Joswiak will be responsible for Apple’s product management and product marketing, developer relations, market research, business management, as well as education, enterprise and international marketing, the company said.

More must-read tech coverage from :