Apple releasing iPadOS 14 and iOS 14 beta 4 to developers today

Apple today will release the fourth betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers. Today’s release of iOS 14 beta 4 comes two weeks after the release of beta 3, which included new features such as new Clock app widgets, Apple Music changes, and more. Today’s update will continue to make refinements to iOS 14 for iPhone and iPad users.

iOS 14 beta 4 details:

iOS 14 beta 4 is available to developers via an over-the-air update. To install the update, simply head to the Settings app, choose General, then choose Software Update. If you don’t immediately see iOS 14 beta 4 available for download, keep checking as the update is still rolling out.

The third developer beta of iOS 14 was released two weeks ago with a handful of notable changes, including a new Music app icon, the ability to share from Apple Music to Snapchat, new Clock app widgets, and much more. You can find all of the details on what changed in iOS 14 beta 3 here.

Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running iOS 14 beta 4 on primary devices for the time being.

We also expect Apple to release iPadOS 14 beta 4, macOS 11 Big Sur beta 4, tvOS 14 beta 4, and watchOS 7 beta 4 today. Apple released iOS 14 to public beta 3 to testers two weeks ago, and we expect a new build to be released to public beta users sometime this week as well.

