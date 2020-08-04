Apple Marketing Chief Phil Schiller to Stand Down By .com

.com – Apple said marketing chief Phil Schiller would stand down from his role and be replaced by Greg Joswiak, who started at the company in 1986.

 

Schiller, who has helped guide Apple’s products as well as its marketing for 30 years, will become an Apple Fellow.  In this role, which reports to Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, Schiller will continue to lead the App Store and Apple Events.

 

Joswiak will join the executive team as senior vice president of worldwide marketing, the company said.

 

Apple (NASDAQ:) is up nearly 1% as rumors swirled that the tech giant was weighing whether to make a move for social media company TikTok.
