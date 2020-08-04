Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller steps down

In a surprise move, longtime Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller, who has been with the company since 1987, will step down from his role and be replaced by Greg Joswiak, the current vice president of worldwide marketing.
Apple says that Schiller will still work at Apple as an “Apple Fellow” and that he will continue as head of the App Store. Schiller will also continue to report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
“It has been a dream come true for me to work at Apple, on so many products I love, with all of these great friends — Steve, Tim, and so many more,” said Schiller in a statement. “I first started at Apple when I was 27, this year I turned 60 and it is time for some planned changes in my life. I’ll keep working here as long as they will have me, I bleed six colors, but I also want to make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends, and a few personal projects I care deeply about.”
Schiller’s departure from his main role at Apple follows several other notable leadership changes at the company, including the head of design Jony Ive and retail lead Angela Ahrendts.
“Phil has helped make Apple the company it is today and his contributions are broad, vast, and run deep. In this new role he will continue to provide the incredible thought partnership, and guidance that have defined his decades at Apple,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a recent statement.
Joswiak has worked for Apple for more than 20 years in various leadership rolls across the company’s product marketing.
Image credit: Apple
Source: Apple