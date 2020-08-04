Apple Maps Gains Look Around in Some Japanese Cities

Look Around, an Apple Maps feature introduced in iOS 13, has today rolled out in some cities in Japan, allowing for a close-up street-level view of various locations and landmarks. Look Around is available in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Nagoya.



The new feature was noticed by Ata Distance, who also says some areas like Yoyogi Park and Meiji Shrine now feature the ‌Apple Maps‌ 2.0 data with more information.

Apple introduced Look Around with ‌iOS 13‌, but it has been limited to a handful of cities like Boston, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more.

Apple is slowly introducing Look Around in more cities, with a list of where Look Around can be found available on Apple’s website. Note that Tokyo, Nagoya, Kyoto, and Osaka have not yet been added to the list.