Apple expands Apple Maps ‘Look Around’ feature to Japan

Apple is slowly expanding the Look Around feature that was introduced last year with iOS 13. Previously available only in the United States, the company is now making Look Around available to some Japanese cities.

Look Around, which is available within Apple Maps, works basically like Google’s Street View. Users can explore all the streets across the city through high-resolution 3D photographs, as well as zoom in on specific areas.

Here’s how Apple describes Look Around:

Maps offers interactive street-level imagery with high-resolution, 3D photography and smooth and seamless transitions through major cities with Look Around. Explore select cities with an interactive 3D experience that gives you a 360‑degree view of a place. And enjoy smooth and seamless transitions as you navigate your way around.

Starting today, Apple Maps users can explore four of Japan’s largest cities using Look Around: Tokyo, Kyoto, Nagoya, and Osaka. This is the first time Apple has expanded this feature to other cities outside the United States.

With this latest update, Look Around is now available in the following cities around the world:

San Francisco

Las Vegas

Honolulu and Oahu

New York City

Houston

Boston

Philadelphia

Washington D.C.

Los Angeles

Chicago

Tokyo

Kyoto

Nagoya

Osaka

To explore a city with Look Around, all you have to do is search for any address on Apple Maps and then tap the binoculars icon. You can use it on any iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad running iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 and later.

Read more about how to use the feature in our full detailed guide right here.

