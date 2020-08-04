Anthony Levandowski gets 18 months in prison for stealing Google self-driving car files By

© . Former Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski leaves the federal court after his arraignment hearing in San Jose
By Paresh Dave
OAKLAND, Calif. () – A U.S. judge on Tuesday sentenced former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski to 18 months in prison for stealing a trade secret from Google related to self-driving cars months before becoming the head of Uber Technologies (NYSE:) Inc’s rival unit.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said Levandowski, who was convicted on Tuesday following a March plea deal agreement, said Levandowski could enter custody once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
Alsup said a sentence short of imprisonment would have given “a green light to every future brilliant engineer to steal trade secrets,” comparing what Levandowski took to a “competitor’s game plan.”
Levandowski’s conviction is one of the highest-profile for Silicon Valley intellectual property theft.
Levandowski agreed to a plea deal two weeks after filing for bankruptcy. He owes $179 million to Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google to settle a dispute arising from his actions before leaving the company in January 2016.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.