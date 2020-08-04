Angels to give phenom Jo Adell unexpectedly large role

Baseball fans looking for a heavy dose of Jo Adell this season appear to be getting their wish.

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday that Adell, who was just called up from the minors and is in the lineup for their series against Seattle, will play every day, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. Maddon also revealed that Justin Upton and Brian Goodwin will now platoon in the outfield.

The 21-year-old Adell, a true five-tool prospect with experience at all three outfield positions, is the team’s most heralded youngster since Mike Trout. He has hit .298 with an .878 OPS in three minor league seasons.

With Trout locked into the center field spot and Adell now getting one of the corner slots, Upton and Goodwin will stand to lose playing time (though at-bats at DH could open up depending on Shohei Ohtani’s ultimate health). The hyperathletic Adell is a walking highlight film though, so it is a tradeoff that the Angels will happily make.