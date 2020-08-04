Andersen Global Enters Chile With the Addition of Two Collaborating Firms

Article content continued

For more than 20 years, SPASA Consulting has provided a full range of consulting services with a focus on tax consultancy, accounting services and payroll compliance. The firm’s expertise also includes in-depth knowledge and understanding of IFRS and taxable rules, as well as a strong focus on Australian companies working in Chile.

“We believe that quality work requires stewardship and a trusted relationship with the client as well as specific knowledge of their business and industry,” SPASA Office Managing Partner Rodrigo Guerrero said. “Andersen Global’s integrated approach of providing both tax and legal services, is extraordinarily complementary to our existing client base and the strong working relationship that already exists between Chirgwin Peñafiel and SPASA Consulting, giving us the competitive edge in our market as we continue to work with both local and international clients.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “Chirgwin Peñafiel and SPASA Consulting have developed a close working relationship. These dynamic and innovative firms bring a level of enthusiasm and dedication that made them an excellent fit for our organization. Chile is a significant region to our expansion plans in South America, and the firms’ synergistic strategy, along with their subject matter expertise and knowledge of the market, will strengthen our organization’s global platform.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 186 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

