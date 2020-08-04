Analysis of the questions asked by Democrats and Republicans during the House antitrust hearing and what it reveals about their partisan priorities (Ben Thompson/Stratechery)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Ben Thompson / Stratechery:

Analysis of the questions asked by Democrats and Republicans during the House antitrust hearing and what it reveals about their partisan priorities  —  Manage your Stratechery subscription.  —  The only thing more predictable than members of Congress using hearings to make statements instead …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR