Amber Rose Seemingly Shades Kanye West’s Anti-Abortion Rant

Kanye West’s ex, Amber Rose, appears to have had enough of his anti-abortion rants — and hopped on Twitter to throw a little shade his way.

“Women get shamed for having sex. For liking sex. For not liking sex. For having too much or too little sex. For having kids. For not having kids. For aborting cells that might turn into kids. For having kids too young. For having kids too old. Just stfu man,” she wrote.

West has made anti-abortion one of his campaign missions — he is very anti-abortion, so much so that he even publicly humiliated his wife by revealing that he once pressured her into aborting eldest first child — North West.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me,” he tweeted after his bizarre campaign event. “I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.”