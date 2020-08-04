Amber Rose Seemingly Shades Kanye West’s Anti-Abortion Rant

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Kanye West’s ex, Amber Rose, appears to have had enough of his anti-abortion rants — and hopped on Twitter to throw a little shade his way.

“Women get shamed for having sex. For liking sex. For not liking sex. For having too much or too little sex. For having kids. For not having kids. For aborting cells that might turn into kids. For having kids too young. For having kids too old. Just stfu man,” she wrote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR