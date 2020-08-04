Amanda Seales Says She Left The Real Because It “Felt Like a Betrayal to My People”

Amanda Seales said she left The Real to protect her “spirit.”

The Insecure star stated on Instagram Live that she left the talk show after just six months because she felt she wasn’t being true to herself or the Black community. “I left The Real because it was breaking my spirit… I was being asked to not talk about certain things that felt like a betrayal to my people and to me as a person,” she explained to the comedian Godfrey.

Amanda continued, “On top of that, I didn’t want to be somewhere where I felt like people weren’t being honest with me, where people felt scared of me because of my Black womanness.”

She expressed concern over one alleged occasion when a white female producer was assigned to help her with the Smart, Funny and Black segment of the show.