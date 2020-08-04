‘Alone’ Becomes One of First Films to Resume Shooting in the U.K. After Coronavirus Shutdown

Twickenham Studios

The pandemic-inspired film, which marks Kirsty Bell’s directorial debut, focuses on six interlinked narratives and features Derek Jacobi, Sadie Frost and Frances Barber in the cast ensemble.

–

Pandemic-inspired film “Alone (2021)” has appropriately become one of the first U.K. features to begin shooting following the coronavirus shutdown.

According to , production on Kirsty Bell’s directorial debut quietly began last month. It features Derek Jacobi, Sadie Frost, and Frances Barber.

Written by Bell, the black and white production focuses on six interlinked narratives after the cast and crew of a movie are sent home after the global health crisis halts filming.

Bell notes those involved in the project have been following strict government guidelines put in place to combat the spread of the deadly disease.

She tells the outlet, “We have a COVID officer, we all had COVID training, cast are tested by our on-set medic every day they come to set, the set is cleaned every morning and end of day, everyone wears masks and/or visors, there are no more than six crew members on set at any time and never more than one cast member on set, and we have regular coronavirus briefings.”

<br />

“Alone” will complete shooting at Twickenham Studios and other areas of London, with a few scenes shot in France, this month.