Akademiks: Megan Thee Stallion Pulled Gun On Tory Lanez!!

Just when you thought the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion Drama couldn’t get any crazier, MTO News has learned that the story is taking another unexpected turn.

Yesterday, popular blogger DJ Akademiks dropped a bombshell. According to Ak, it was Megan Thee Stallion who pulled the gun on Tory Lanez.

Akademiks spoke out about when he “heard” with respect to the Megan-Tory incident. And the blogger claims that someone told him that it was Megan who pulled the gun on Tory.

The blogger told his fans, “Somebody told me Meg pulled the gun on Tory.”

Akademiks is particularly credible on this issue, because the blogger is friends with Tory Lanez. Tory is currently under criminal investigation, and has not spoken publicly about the incident at all.

If Ak’s version of the story is true, that would explain why Megan Thee Stallion is offering a shaky explanation of what happened that night.

Megan has reportedly been refusing to cooperate with police on the criminal investigation. Similarly she has refused to specifically name Tory Lanez as her shooter.

Is it possible that Megan isn’t snitching on Tory, because she’s worried about incriminating herself???

Also, does this change the way you view Tory – if it was Meg that pulled the gun on him first??