AFL news, Tom Lynch under fire for ugly incident in Lions clash

Tigers forward Tom Lynch could find himself in hot water following a shove on Brisbane’s Alex Witherden during the first quarter of their Tuesday night clash.

The Tiger was enjoying a profitable first half, kicking three majors of his own, when he placed himself in potential suspension territory for an aggressive piece of work in back-play.

Lynch ran down Witherden for a tackle but then decide to aggressively and unnecessarily shove his opponent’s head into the ground as they tried to get to their feet.

Tom Lynch (Fox Footy)

The ugly incident is likely to come under the scrutiny of the Match Review Officer, and depending on how the incident is assessed, Lynch could be set for a suspension or fine.

Last week, AFL great Leigh Montagna said the game needed to “stamp out” plays of the nature, after Sydney’s Tom Papley was caught up in similar situation.

“Stamp it out of the game and I think it’s an embarrassing look for the competition but embarrassing for the players that do it,” Montagna said.

Sports reporter Mark Gottlieb wrote on Twitter: “Shouldn’t even get a fine but it’s a rubbish look. Pretty p—weak from a gun player.”