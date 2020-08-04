Activision Blizzard Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 By .com

© . Activision Blizzard Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2



.com – Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Activision Blizzard announced earnings per share of $0.65 on revenue of $2.08B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.69 on revenue of $1.69B.

Activision Blizzard shares are down 47% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.75% from its 52 week high of $86.99 set on August 4. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 21.94% from the start of the year.

Activision Blizzard shares gained 1.34% in after-hours trade following the report.

Activision Blizzard follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Activision Blizzard’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Thursday, who reported EPS of $2.58 on revenue of $59.69B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.05 on revenue of $52.24B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on July 22 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $38.03B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $36.54B.

