A $60,000 Budget Might Be a Deal-Breaker for This Difficult Client on Backyard Envy

Have the Manscapers met their match?

According to an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s Backyard Envy season 2 premiere, the answer to that question might be yes!

The above clip shows the friends and business partners—Garrett Magee, Melissa Braiser and James DeSantis—discussing a project’s budget with two clients, though one is seemingly hesitant to hire the boutique landscaping company.

“I don’t know,” the client, Jack, tells the trio while reviewing their proposed plan. “I don’t feel like we’re utilizing enough space.”

Luckily, Garrett manages to impress Jack with a quick response.

“Saved!” Jack says to Garrett. “You gotta close it now! You gotta close this on me now.”

But just when things are starting to look promising for the Manscapers, Jack challenges James to continue the sweet-talking.

However, he simply utters, “I mean, we did the design and the drawings, so for me, the drawings speak for themselves.”