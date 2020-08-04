76ers Ben Simmons roasted in Orlando return

Ben Simmons has copped a brutal review from a basketball writer from the Philadelphia Inquirer after a sluggish NBA return following a lengthy COVID-19 break.

With the 76ers having struggled to find the right starting line-up to compete for a championship, Simmons has found himself in the firing line after switching from point guard to power forward.

Simmons, who in January averaged 22 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists at point guard, looked to be playing some of his best basketball of the 2019-20 season before going down with an injury at the beginning of March.

The two-time NBA All Star’s injury opened the gate for back-up guard Shake Milton who excelled in Simmons’ absence before the season temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ben Simmons (Getty)

Milton’s emergence forced 76ers coach Brett Brown to re-jig his startling line-up by taking out power forward Al Horford in favour of Simmons, while Milton remained at point guard.

Many pundits at the time were predicting that the change would finally transfer a team boasting plenty of top-end talent into a genuine title threat.

Yet it’s had an early misfire, with Simmons barely making an impact in the first two games back and fouling out in today’s 132-130 win over the Spurs.

That has caused concern in Philadelphia, with a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist teeing off with a sharp critique.

“Ben Simmons has yet to report to Orlando,” Philadelphia Inquirer’s David Murphy wrote.

“…Everywhere else on the court, he was little more than a bystander.

“This might not be the worst that we’ve seen Simmons over the last couple of seasons, but it is on that end of the spectrum.”

Shake Milton (Getty)

The big change in Simmons’ game by shifting from point guard to power forward has been a reduced role in ball-handling duties with Milton taking care of the bulk of the distribution.

In his first two games since the season resumed inside Orlando’s Disney World bubble, the Aussie is averaging just 4.5 assists as he spends more time attacking from the wings.

Murphy said Brown may have no choice but to move Simmons back to point guard if it’s the only way to make him feel “comfortable.”

“With less than a month remaining before the start of the playoffs, and with a potential first round match-up against the Celtics looming, Brett Brown’s number one priority is to get Simmons to a point where he is comfortable,” he said.

Shake Milton #18 of the Philadelphia 76ers is congratulated by his teammates, Joel Embiid #21 and Josh Richardson #0, (Getty)

“If that means putting the ball back into his hands, so be it.

“…Sixers battled for a win. But they won’t be in Orlando for long if he does not find a more active role.”

Fellow NBA All Star and teammate of Simmons, Joel Embiid, admitted after today’s game that his side needs to perform better.

“The way we’ve been playing isn’t going to cut it,” Embiid said post-game.

“We’ve got to keep working and getting better.”