439 new cases of coronavirus during stage four, 11 deaths

Victorians who test positive to COVID-19 will no longer be able to leave their home for exercise, Premier Daniel Andrews has declared.

It comes as out of the 3000 doorknocks in the state – in more than 800 cases – the infected person was not at home.

“That is completely unacceptable,” Mr Andrews said.

“So from now, there will be no exercise, if you supposed to be isolating at home. You will need to stay in your home or on your property. Fresh air at the front door. Fresh air in your front yard or backyard or opening a window. That’s what you’re going to have to do.

“It’s difficult to enforce this if people have a lawful excuse and if some people are going to use that to try and justify other decisions – they were at no point getting exercise. They were doing something else.”

Chief Health Officer professor Brett Sutton previously said people were allowed to leave their home for exercise due to human rights principles.

In aged care, there remains 1186 active cases, which Premier Daniel Andrews describes as “a challenging setting”.

There are 456 Victorians in hospital and 38 patients receiving intensive care. Among those, 23 people were aged under 30.

According to the new figures, there are two children in hospital aged under 10, with one being in intensive care.

There are two children in hospital aged from 10-19 and 17 people in hospital aged in their 20s, including an additional two fighting for life in intensive care.

“We’re working incredibly closely with the Commonwealth Government, with the private sector, public hospitals, private hospitals, literally hundreds and-ups of shifts that have been picked up by nurses out of our hospital system, a large team of people working together to provide the best care to those residents and get them what they need when they need it,” Mr Andrews said.

“It is a confronting and challenging set of issues and I am deeply grateful to those staff who are stepping up and doing that important work.”

Victoria’s coronavirus outbreaks

Active aged care outbreaks with the highest cumulative case numbers:

• 142 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

• 135 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

• 110 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

• 107 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

• 89 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

• 65 cases have been linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

• 64 cases have been linked to Aurrum Aged Care in Plenty

• 64 cases have been linked to Menarock Life Aged Care Facility in Essendon

• 63 cases have been linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care in Dandenong North

• 56 cases have been linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

Cases linked to key outbreaks:

• 185 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College

• 155 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

• 133 cases have been linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham

• 78 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

• 74 cases have been linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

• 37 cases have been linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave

• 25 cases have been linked to Golden Farms Poultry in Breakwater

• 34 cases have been linked to Catholic Regional College in Sydenham

• 32 cases have been linked to the Linfox warehouse in Truganina

• 38 cases have been linked to Nino Early Learning Centre in Bundoora

• 27 cases have been linked to Ingham’s Thomastown

The department is also looking into cases linked to Golf Links Rehabilitation Centre in Frankston, Parkville Youth Justice, Hume Central Secondary College and Lilydale Lodge Supported Residential Services.

Cases linked to public housing in North Melbourne, Flemington and Carlton:

• 310 cases are residents of various public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington

• 68 cases are residents of various public housing towers in Carlton

Huge new on-the-spot fines in Victoria

Victorians who breach quarantine will now face fines of up to $5000, Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed.

The Premier said it was the “largest on the-spot fine on the statute books in Victoria”.

“If there were repeat breaches, if there were particularly selfish behaviour like, for instance, going to work when you had the virus, then there is the alternative pathway and that is, of course, taking you to the Magistrates’ Court, where the maximum penalty that can be applied to you is $20,000,” he said.

“We don’t want it to come to that.”

Permits for essential workers

Essential workers who are permitted to be in the community after Melbourne’s curfew hours will be provided with a signed formed by their employer.

Victorians who get stopped by police will then show the form to officers as proof of being an essential worker.

“If you’re pulled up by police, you can simply provide that piece of paper and then you would be waved on to go about your business,” Mr Andrews said.

“I don’t think it’s too onerous. It’s a pretty simple process.”

The form will be on the Department of Health and Human Services website later today.

Dozens of Victorians breach curfews

Dozens of Victorians have breached Melbourne’s curfew since it came into effect over the past 48 hours, Police Minister Lisa Neville said.

“We’ve had dozens of people who have decided they don’t need to abide by the curfew … even though Victoria Police have given a bit of a grace period, there are a number of people who have knowingly breached the curfew,” she said.

“So somebody who decided they were bored and they were going to go out for a drive, somebody who decided that they needed to buy a car after 8pm last night, drive across the city of Melbourne and we’ve also seen people who have picked up people from other households, again breaching the direction and then also briefing the curfew. All of those people were infringed last night.”

Another 161 fines were issued in the past hours.

Policewoman attacked after approaching women without mask

A young policewoman was brutally attacked by a woman who refused to wear a mask in Melbourne’s south-east last night.

The 26-year-old police officer was on patrol with another officer in the Frankston area near the Bayside Shopping Centre.

The policewoman was assaulted by a 38-year-old woman after confronting her for failing to wear a mask.

“Those police officers went to ground and there was a scuffle. This 38-year-old woman smashed the head of the policewoman several times into a concrete area on the ground,” Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said.

“That behaviour is just totally unacceptable. That’s someone who thinks they’re above the law. They’re not wearing a mask. They’re approached and asked the reason why not and then to react like that is just completely over the top. It’s this type of irresponsible behaviour that we’re going to address.”

The woman was charged with significant offences before being bailed due to no prior criminal history.

“We will issue infringements. We will arrest you. We will detain you where we have to.”

