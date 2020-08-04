3 Men Marooned in the Pacific Are Rescued After Writing SOS in the Sand

Here’s a useful tip: If you ever find yourself stuck on an uninhabited island in the Pacific, it turns out that writing SOS in giant letters on the sand works.

At least, it did this past weekend for three men whose small boat had run out of fuel and drifted off course among the hundreds of islands and atolls of Micronesia.

The men, said to be mariners from the Micronesian island of Pulap, were reported missing on Friday after setting off for home from the Puluwat atoll, about 25 miles away, a day earlier. In a joint operation, aircraft dispatched by the American authorities in Guam and a ship sent by the Australian military combed the area in a search for the sailors, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

On Sunday afternoon, one of the American aircraft was finishing the final leg of the day’s patrol when crew members saw the scrawled letters and a blue-and-white vessel on the sand of a tiny uninhabited atoll called Pikelot. Lt. Col. Jason Palmeira-Yen, the pilot of the aircraft said he was reaching the end of the planned search grid when he turned the plane to avoid a rain shower.