YouTube Bans Crypto Channel for ‘Encouraging Illegal Activities’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Another cryptocurrency-related YouTube channel appears to have fallen afoul of the platform’s community policies.

According to a July 31 tweet from crypto community members and brothers Aaron and Austin Arnold, their Altcoin Daily channel with 214,000 subscribers was terminated by YouTube for “encouraging illegal activities.”

