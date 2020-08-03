YouTube Bans Crypto Channel for ‘Encouraging Illegal Activities’ By Cointelegraph

YouTube Bans Crypto Channel for ‘Encouraging Illegal Activities’
Another cryptocurrency-related YouTube channel appears to have fallen afoul of the platform’s community policies.
According to a July 31 tweet from crypto community members and brothers Aaron and Austin Arnold, their Altcoin Daily channel with 214,000 subscribers was terminated by YouTube for “encouraging illegal activities.”
