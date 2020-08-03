Your Tuesday Briefing

Microsoft gets green light to buy part of TikTok

President Trump gave the go-ahead on Monday for Microsoft to pursue a potential acquisition of the Chinese-owned video app’s operations in the U.S. TikTok will shut down on Sept. 15 unless Microsoft or another company buys it, he said on Monday.

It was a retreat from the president’s earlier threats to ban TikTok, an app that has come under scrutiny after lawmakers argued it could pose a national security threat.

What’s next: In a blog post on Sunday, Microsoft said it would finish discussions with TikTok’s parent company, the Chinese social media giant ByteDance, by Sept. 15. The talks could result in the purchase of the service in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, though discussions were still “preliminary.”

Tech on notice: Executives at TikTok have insisted that it does not take direction from ByteDance. From the start, TikTok was made unavailable in China so that users wouldn’t be subject to the Communist Party’s censorship requirements, and their data was stored in Virginia and Singapore.