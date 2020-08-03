Your Monday Briefing

Russia plans mass vaccination after shortened trials

Russia is planning a nationwide vaccination campaign in October with a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to complete clinical trials. The announcement has raised international concerns that the country would inoculate the public without fully testing its product.

Officials said amid accelerated testing that approval would be expected this month — far earlier than the end-of-the-year date suggested by Western regulators. Winning the global race would be a symbol of national pride.

But critics say Russia has cut corners in research on other products, and the U.S., Canadian and British governments have accused Russian hackers of trying to steal vaccine research.

Separately, the world’s largest vaccine maker, the Serum Institute is betting on a vaccine that is in trials with Oxford University scientists. The company plans to mass produce hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine, which might not even work. But if it does, Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive of Serum, will have what everyone wants — possibly in enormous quantities — before anyone else.