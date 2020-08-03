You Can Now Trade Litecoin on the Ethereum Blockchain With Kyber By Cointelegraph

You Can Now Trade Litecoin on the Ethereum Blockchain With Kyber
The Kyber Network, a decentralized, on-chain cryptocurrency exchange, has just listed the Ethereum-compatible pLTC token — a new cross-chain token developed by pTokens project.
Announcing the news to Cointelegraph on Aug. 3, Kyber Network said that pLTC tokens will be accessible through KyberSwap and other decentralized apps, or DApps. They will also be available on platforms powered by Kyber’s on-chain liquidity protocol.
