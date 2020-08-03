YG: The Cops Raided My Home & Pointed AK’s In My Kids Faces!!

During a recent interview, YG recounted the time around the Grammys when the police raided his home and pointed guns in his face.

He says his kids were in his home at the time.

“Around the Grammys, I went to jail. The police came, raided my house –like my house, house with me and my family and my kids. They come through like four in the morning,” he told The Morning Hustle show.

“We sleep, helicopter had come around and all that. So boom, I bounced up like, ‘What’s going on?’ Boom! They bang the door in trying to get in the door. So, I go downstairs, I open the door. Boom! They drew down on me. That’s normal, but my kids at the time were 4 years old and 6-month-year-old. They upstairs in the room with their mama.”

He says they then pulled an AK on his children.

“They go up in the room and they got the big AKs all in my little kids’ face like, ‘Don’t move! I’m like, bro, ‘What the f*ck is y’all doing? Y’all got me f*cked up!’ They doing this to my little kids! And these are little girls!”