XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



.com – was trading at $0.30626 by 09:06 (13:06 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, up 10.15% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 1.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $13.60360B, or 3.99% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $20.48129B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.28482 to $0.30665 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 39.22%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.08821B or 3.63% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2173 to $0.3252 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 90.69% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $11,232.5 on the .com Index, up 2.15% on the day.

was trading at $390.67 on the .com Index, a gain of 8.08%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $206.16390B or 60.47% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $43.48910B or 12.76% of the total cryptocurrency market value.