Woman dies after alleged stabbing at home in Sydney’s north-west

A woman has died after being stabbed in a Sydney apartment yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Ingleby Street, Oatlands, about 4.50pm after the 32-year-old was allegedly stabbed multiple times.

Paramedics treated her at the scene and rushed her to Westmead Hospital, where police said she had died.

A 25-year-old man who police say was known to the woman was arrested at the scene.

He has been taken to Granville Police Station for questioning.

A second man, also known to the woman, was treated nearby for minor injuries, police said.

He is believed to have been in the home when the arrested man arrived, and ran from the unit to raise the alarm.

While the woman did know both men, they reportedly did not know each other.

Police at the scene told they suspect the stabbing may be linked to a love triangle.