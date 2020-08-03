why he refused to kneel

It’s the question that has perplexed the rugby league world for the past 48 hours – and Wide World of Sports has solved the mystery.

Why didn’t Israel Folau take a knee with his Catalans teammates to support the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement before last weekend’s clash with St Helens in the long-awaited resumption of Super League in Britain?

Many pundits speculated it was just Folau being ‘difficult’ – as he has been for much of his career, most notably his homophobic rants on social media that saw him part ways with rugby union.

Israel Folau (Getty)

But the true reason comes back to Folau’s fanatical religious beliefs.

“He will only kneel for one being – his god,” a Catalans insider told me.

“He obviously supports justice for black people, being of Islander background himself, but kneeling in protest goes against his beliefs.”

Catalans coach Steve McNamara refused to reveal the reasons behind Folau’s bizarre one-man stand.

“As a group of players and coaching staff, we spoke about it in depth and as a club we are completely against racism and all for equal opportunity,” McNamara said afterwards.

“But there were some players and staff who made the decision not to take the knee. That was based on personal choice, they have their own reasons for doing that, and we decided we would respect anyone’s personal choice on the matter.”

